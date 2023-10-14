FULTON – October 5, 2023, Russell L. Palmer, 79, of Fulton, formerly of Syracuse, North Syracuse and Central Square passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023. Russell was born June 17, 1944 in Syracuse to Lewis and Arlene Palmer. He retired from Conrail where he was employed for nearly 40 years as a Fireman. Russell was very active with a variety of different animals which included: raising pigeons, showing Quarter Horses and champion French Lop Rabbits. Russell was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club. He was an avid fan of Syracuse University sports, the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. Russell collected model trains a hobby that he and his cousin Scott did together. Russell also enjoyed cooking and eating Italian food.

He is survived by his daughter, Kassandra (John) Potter of Neoga, IL; his sons, Russell L. “Rusty” Palmer of Bonita Springs, FL and Adam (Carolyn) McCullough of Rutland, VT; 18 grandchildren; six great grandchildren and by his cousins, Sara Guenthner and Scott (Jolene) Guenthner. In addition to his parents, Russell was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary William Gascon on May 28, 1994 and by his longtime companion, Barbara LeBoeuf on November 16, 2013.

Calling hours will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

