PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.

In 1988 she began working in the dietary department at A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2004. Sandra was a member and officer of the historic Bristol Hill Church in the Town of Volney. She enjoyed playing BINGO at the Volney Fire Department, dancing with her husband and going to the casino. Her priority in life was always her family and she loved spending time with them and organizing family events.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bart B. Baker; her sons, Scott Brian Baker of Sodus and Timothy Ernest (Mary) Baker of Millerton, PA; her brothers, Milton (Marlene) Larrabee of Brewerton and Terry (Carol) Larrabee of Fulton; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Sue Baker in 2001.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery in Fulton.

Contributions in Sandra’s memory may be made to the Bristol Hill Church, 3199 State Route 3, Fulton, NY 13069. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

