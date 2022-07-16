Sheldon Rowe Sr.

FULTON – Sheldon “Shelly” Rowe, Sr., 64, of South Daytona, Florida, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in Fulton on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He was born February 18, 1958 in Oswego to Hank and Virginia Rowe. Shelly enjoyed spending time with his family, was known for his kindness and always willing to help those in need.

Sheldon is survived by his wife, Annie; his children, Chrissy Mitchelson, Sheldon Rowe, Jr., Devan Miller, Corby Rowe, Jeremy Rowe and Samantha Rowe; his siblings, Joyce, Joan, Kathleen, Judy, Linda, Almena, George, Henry, Harold and Clinton as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Angela Mitchelson; his siblings, Virginia, Brenda, Ronald and Donald.

A celebration of Shelly’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 830, Fulton, 57 Pierce Drive in Fulton. Condolences for the Rowe family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...