FULTON – Thomas D. Green, 73, of Fulton, New York, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Tom was born May 21, 1948 in Fulton to Robert and Beatrice Green. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and attended Wellsville College.

Tom was employed as a salesman of industrial parts and had been a manger with John M. Forster Company. He was a self-taught musician and played guitar with several local bands including “Dick and the Demons” and “Anticipation”. He was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed both cross country skiing and running. Tom was a member of the Oswego Alliance Church and was a part of their worship team.

Tom is survived by his children, Jennifer (Dr. Russell) Wenacur of East Greenbush, Ryan (Cheryl) Green of Fulton and Nathaniel (Robin) Green of Fulton; his father and step-mother, Robert “Bob” and Sandy Green of Fulton; his companion, SallyAnn Danforth of Fulton and by his grandchildren, Garrett, Julian and Nicholas. Tom was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice L. Green and by his wife, Judith E. Green.

There are no calling hours or services. Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Rd., Oswego, NY 13126. To leave a message of sympathy for the Green family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

