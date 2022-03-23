MARTVILLE, NY – Vincent E. “Vinnie” McEwen, 59, of Martville, New York, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at home.

He was born May 19, 1962 in Fulton to Edward and Jeanne McEwen, Sr. Vinnie was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and was employed for several years until his retirement from the Laborer’s Local #633, Syracuse. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the American Legion Prior Stock Post, Hannibal and the Fairdale I.O.O.B. Club. Vinnie enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR and was a loyal fan of Dale Earnhardt.

Vincent is survived by his companion, Linda Paxton of Martville; his daughter, Kala (Timothy) Perras of Lubbock, TX; his brother, Edward (Kathleen) McEwen, Jr. of Fulton; his sister, Thomasine (Michael) Parsnow of Virginia; his granddaughter, Charlotte as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bonny Britton.

A Celebration of Vinnie’s life will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Moose Lodge, 3044 County Route 57, Oswego, NY 13126.

Contributions may be made to Kala Perras, 11109 Akron Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423.

To leave a message of sympathy for Vinnie’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...