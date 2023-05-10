GRANBY – Andrew (Andy) R. Dolch, 69, a resident of Granby, NY, passed away Monday, May 08, 2023. He was at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Orange, NJ to Andrew and Catherine Dolch. He graduated from Colonia High School, NJ. Andy was proud of his service in the US Navy, as a submariner. He enlisted in the Navy in 1977. He was honorably discharged in 1983 as a Petty Officer 2nd class. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, and was assigned to SSN 667 USS Bergall. He was a Reactor Controls Technician on the Bergall which was a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.

He was hired at Nine Mile Point, in 1983 as an I & C technician. He was employed there for over 30 years.

He was predeceased by his father, Andrew Dolch, and his brother Robert Dolch both of New Jersey.

Andy is survived by his son Andrew R. Dolch, living at home, his fiancé, Kelly Darling, his pets Grey Bird and Gabe. His mother Catherine (Kay) Dolch of New Jersey, his siblings, Denise (Ray) Cirasa, Dawn (Jack) Szczepankiewicz, Catherine (Scott) Knemoller, and Richard Dolch, all living in New Jersey. A sister-in-law, April (Kenny) Rose and many neices and nephews.

Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and any outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed his yearly “Manly Man” camping trip with his son Andrew in the Adirondacks. One of Andy’s proudest moments was when his son, Andrew joined the US Army and became a M1 Abrams Armor Crewman and (Tanker) Unit Armorer.

Calling hours will be Thursday, May 11, 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m., with military honors at 6:00 all at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of one’s choice. A special thanks to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital at the Wilmont Center for their care during Andy’s illness. A special thanks to Dr. Jane Liesveld and her staff, as well as Hospice of CNY.

