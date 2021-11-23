FULTON – Dale K. Butler, Sr. 63 of Fulton, New York, died Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He was born in Oswego, New York, and was the son of the late Charles L. and Bernice Buttimer Butler. Dale had been employed for many years with the Butler Disposal Company. He was educated in Oswego schools and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

He is survived by four sons, Dale Jason Butler of Florida, Dale K. Butler, II of Fulton, Shane M. Butler of Fulton, Dalton Warren of Auburn, four brothers Charles Butler, Jr. of Scriba, Alan Butler of Oswego, Terry Butler of Hermon, NY and Todd Butler of Fayetteville, two sisters Bonnie Purdy of Belton, SC, Becky Engle of Chesnee, SC and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take Friday November 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in Peck Cemetery.

