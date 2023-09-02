OSWEGO, NY – Barbara M. Bellinger, age 95, widow of the late Robert E. Bellinger, died at her home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. She was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Frank F. and Helen M. (St. John) King.

She was a lifelong resident of Oswego. Mrs. Bellinger had been in the real estate business for many years. She started as an agent and worked her way to owning her own real estate business. In 1977 she was awarded the Oswego County Realtor of the Year by the Oswego County Board of Realtors.

She was a member of the Oswego Garden Club, Oswego Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and a volunteer at the Oswego Hospital. Her hobbies were gardening and sewing. She loved to sail with her husband for thirty years and along with their children spent many summers sailing at Fair Haven and the Thousands Islands.

She married Robert Bellinger on May 22, 1948, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Oswego N.Y. and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before his death in 1998.

Mrs. Bellinger is survived by her children Reb (Mari) Bellinger of Honolulu, H.I., Gretchen Hicks of York, N.Y., and Brandon (Floren ceAnne) Bellinger of Virginia Beach, VA; nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 9 at Christ the Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.

There are no calling hours. Burial for the immediate family will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. The family requests that friends and family donate to Hospice in Memory of Barbara M. Bellinger, Hospice Foundation of Central New York, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, N.Y. 13088.

For online donations, please go to www.hospicecny.org/memorial-donation

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

