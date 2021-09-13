OSWEGO – Beverly J. Gilchrist, 83, of Oswego, New York, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on September 10, 2021.

Beverly was the daughter of the late Thomas (Pat) L. Mulvaney and Allene (Peg) Mulvaney.

She was predeceased by her husband Bruce A. Gilchrist,

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Jim)Weaver of Central NY, Donna Gilchrist of NC, Cheryl (Roy) Williams of FL and four grandchildren, Michael(Frankie) Weaver of TN, David (Nicole) Weaver of Central NY, Michelle (Ryan) Heim of PA and Taelor (Jerry Green) Hamilton of FL and eight great-grandchildren.

She loved to crochet, knit, and quilt.

There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

