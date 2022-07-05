OSWEGO – Catherine T. O’Neil, 81, daughter of the late Thomas Edward O’Neil and Catherine Serow O’Neil died peacefully at Morningstar Residential Nursing Home on July 5, 2022.

She is survived by her brother Thomas J. O’Neil (Kim) and her sister Elizabeth Ann O’Neil Clift (Phil) and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Patricia O’Neil (Luther), Ellen Sarah Brown (Richard), and brothers, Dennis Michael O’Neil (Susan), Arthur Laurence O’Neil (Kolbe), and Jeremiah O’Neil (Sandy).

Cathy graduated from St.Paul’s Academy in Oswego, New York, Oswego Catholic High School, and SUNY Oswego. She lived a very rich and interesting life. Her religious interests led to a life as a Sister of St. Joseph for a time. She taught high school art and later elementary school after leaving the convent. During that period, she moved to Europe where she taught children of those in the armed services for many years.

Cathy was a talented artist, a clever dollmaker, and a published writer of several Irish- themed children’s books.

Cathy became an avid and adept traveler while living in Europe and encouraged others to travel throughout Europe with her.

Those who knew Cathy loved her sense of humor and wit. She was a fountain of information because of her travels and her insatiable love of reading.

She enjoyed her large and forever-expanding extended family and they were the central interest in her life. She was also very fortunate to be loved and appreciated by the kind and ever-helpful members of her neighborhood community.

Cathy was thoughtful, caring, and generous to those she loved. She will be missed by her many friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

Cathy will be laid to rest in the All Saint’s Mausoleum in St.Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...