TOWN OF OSWEGO, NY – Denise L. McCann, 55, a resident of the Town of Oswego passed away on February 19, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of Kathy (Walker) Mulcahey of the Town of Oswego and the late Eric Mulcahey. She was a graduate of the St. Mary’s School, Bishop Cunningham High School, Class of 1983 and had attended the Crouse Irving School of Nursing.

She was employed as a nurse with the Oswego Hospital, Oswego County and the State Insurance Fund. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and loved to travel and spend time with her family. Denise loved to collect nutcrackers.

Surviving besides her mother are husband of 28 years, Daniel McCann, three children, Dustin (Kelsey) Mulcahey of Oswego, Caitlyn (Ashley) McCann of Oswego, Shannon McCann of Oswego, three brothers, David Mulcahey of Oswego, Richard (Darlene) Mulcahey of Charlotte and Bill (Ellen) Francis of Mexico.

She was predeceased by her brother, Duane Francis.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from St. Mary’s Church. Those wishing to attend the mass must call (315) 343-3953 to register.

Spring burial will be in Rural Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 103 West Seventh Street, Oswego N.Y. 13126 or Hospice of CNY 990 7th North Street Liverpool, NY 13088.

