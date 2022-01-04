OSWEGO – Donald E. Townsend, 91, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on January 2, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Watertown, New York, he was a son of the late Norman and Lulu May (Bonney) Townsend and was a graduate of the West Carthage High School.

He was employed with Agway and later retired from the Maintenance Department at SUNY Oswego after 20 years of service. Mr. Townsend was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1951-1956. He was a member of Jaycees and was a Trustee at the Trinity United Methodist Church. He was active in the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts.

Donald and his wife, Arlene loved Square Dancing and danced for 35 years in local groups and in Texas and Florida.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, the former Arlene Cassidy, two sons, Donald J. (Susan) Townsend of Burlington, Wisconsin, Douglas J. (Nancy) Townsend of Oswego, two granddaughters, Jennifer Constanible of Schenectady, Melissa (Zach) Myers of Oswego, two brothers, David (Patricia) Covery of Ontario, Glenn (Carmell) Convery of Ontario, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Shawcross.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow the hours. The family request that anyone attending the calling hours or service to please wear a mask.

Spring burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 East Utica Street, Oswego, New York, 13126, or a charity of choice.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...