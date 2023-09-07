TOWN OF OSWEGO, NY – Donna M. Sawyer, 80, a resident of the Town of Oswego passed away on September 3, 2023, at her home. Born in Potsdam, N.Y., She was a daughter of the late Erwin and Helen (Learned) Barney and had attended Oswego schools.

She was employed with Hammermill, Columbia Mills, and later with Alcan. She loved to bake cakes and crochet. Her home was a gathering place for many family events.

Surviving are husband of 62 years, John Sawyer, three children, Rene (Eric Bloodgood) Sawyer of Oswego, Erwin (Lori) Sawyer of Oswego, Helen ( Anthony) Dimartino of Oswego, a brother, Doug (Carol) Barney of Oswego, two sisters, Judy Schapp of Oswego, Deborah Boeglin of Oswego, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Dowdle Funeral Home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A celebration of Donna’s life will follow the calling hours at the family home. 714, County Route 20, Town of Oswego.

