James Farrell Wellington

OSWEGO COUNTY – James (Jim) Farrell Wellington went to meet the Lord and his loving wife on October 18, 2021. Jim lived surrounded by love for 95 years.

He was born in Oswego to Lucian D. and Mary E. (Muldoon) Wellington on October 7, 1926.

He was educated in the Oswego School system, leaving for WWII before he completed his high school degree. Prior to enlisting, he worked part-time at the Oswego Netherland Company as a truck driver. He delivered milk to the Jewish refugees at Fort Ontario.

He went into the Navy in January of 1945, serving in WWII aboard a ship (USS Du Pont) stationed out of Key West, Florida.

In the 1980’s Jim received an Honorary High School diploma based on his service to his country.

He worked at Armstrong Cork until 1951 when he joined the Carpenters Union. He received several promotions throughout his construction career, from Carpenter to Foreman to Superintendent. He never was willing to travel far for work, to be separated from his family, Jim worked on numerous construction projects throughout Oswego, Jefferson, and Onondaga counties, including SUNY Oswego, Crouse Hospital, all three local nuclear power plants, and Alcan Aluminum (Novelis) where he served as Project Manager for eight years.

He was a charter member of the Scriba Fire Department for 33 years and served as the Chief for five years. He was one of the first ten active members of the department. He was also the Commander of the American Legion Post 1145.

After retiring, Jim was appointed to the Scriba Board of Assessment and the Scriba Planning Board. He just resigned from the Planning Board this month after serving the community for 28 years, with 23 years serving as the Chairman. Jim also enjoyed woodworking during retirement, specifically making Adirondack chairs for all his children and grandchildren as wedding gifts.

Jim built his Scriba home where he raised his family and lived until his passing, Jim loved his camp on Lake Ontario that he and Millie built together. It was for him and will continue to be, the family gathering place. He spent time there this past summer enjoying the view of the ever-changing lake.

Jim always put others before himself. He was proud to serve his country, his community, his church at Sacred Heart and especially enjoyed being with his family.

He was preceded by his loving wife Mildred “Millie” (Hogan) after 70 years of marriage and his brother Joseph Wellington.

He is survived by his four children: Sharon (Jerry) Lindberg; Daniel (Deb) Wellington; Thomas Wellington; and Mary (David) DePentu, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his nephew Joseph (Denise) Wellington, his four sons, and a granddaughter.

Jim passed peacefully with family at his side.

Services will be in the spring when the entire family and friends maybe together. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

