OSWEGO – On May 8, 2022, James K. Phillips of Oswego, New York, passed away at home following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 22, 1949, to Erwin and Beverly (Lanzell) Phillips. He graduated from Salmon River Central School in Fort Covington, New York, in 1967, lettering in three sports. He attended Georgia Tech for two years and then, upon his marriage to his high school sweetheart, transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating in 1971. Upon graduation, Jim and Eve returned to their roots in Fort Covington where he began his career in retail management.

In 1979, Jim, Eve, and their two children moved to Oswego where they settled, creating fulfilling careers, a happy home, and treasured friendships. Jim was an avid golfer who enjoyed golfing with his dear friend and league partner, Ted Nalle, but most of all loved a round played with his son, Jamie, with Eve, and with Meg, whose attempts made him laugh.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Eve (Kelley) Phillips, his best friend and the love of his life. Also mourning his loss are his two beloved children, Jamie Phillips and Meghan Phillips-Thompson whom he adored.

His four grandchildren, the lights of his life, are Pryce and Margaret Phillips and Gwendolyn and Paul Thompson. They will miss their papa forever. He will also be greatly missed by Becca Zacharias and Sara Phillips, both of whom he counted as daughters, and John Thompson, whom he saw as a son.

Also, surviving are his heartbroken siblings Carol (Fay) Bridgeland, Robert(Karen) Phillips, Loree (Rob) Lindner, Joel (Missy) Phillips, his dearly loved sister-in-law, Eleanor Kelley Paunovic, and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his dear brother, Paul.

A private funeral service was held on Monday, May 9, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Oswego.

A celebration of Jim’s life is being planned for this summer.

Our sincerest thanks go to Peggy Reith and Jennifer Bouchard, nurses extraordinaire, The Rev. Anne Wilchelns of Resurrection, Hospice of Oswego County, and Adrian Dowdle of Dowdle Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection or to the charity of choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

