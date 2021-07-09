OSWEGO – Joan M. Abare, 91, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 8, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Erie, Pennslyvania, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Millie Bush and had attended Newcomb Schools.

She was employed with the Ox-Heart Oswego Candy Works and was an aide at the Harwood Nursing Home. Joan was a sales rep for Avon for many years.

She loved to crochet, enjoyed going to the casino and playing scratch off lotto tickets.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Abare, son, Herbert Abare, grandchildren, Michael Abare, Chelsea Abare, five brothers, Ralph, Ted, Niles, Butch , Glenn and three sisters, Shirley, Patty and Doris.

Surviving are her six children, Nancy (Gaylord) Sawyer of Oswego, William Abare of Scriba, Cindy (Govind) Acharya of Arizona, Shirley (Dan) Brett of Scriba, Joan Abare of Oswego, Everett (Ann) Abare of Oswego, a sister, Carol “Petey” (Bob) Perry of Fonda, N.Y., twenty grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Christ the Good Shepherd..

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected] or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...