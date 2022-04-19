OSWEGO – Kathleen Mary Wallace, 78, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 17, 2022, at University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on February 18, 1944 to the late Gordon and Genevieve (Reynolds) Synnott. She was a graduate of Oswego High School and Hagertown Business College in Maryland.

She was employed with Stone & Webster Engineering in Human Resources during the building of the Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego.

She was the proud mother of Joseph and Jason Wallace. Loving grandmother to Addison, Madeline, Grayson, Carlena, Beckett and Jason Jr. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to travel, shopping, puzzles and vicariously gardening by her neighbors.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus #227, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Granby Seniors and Golden Ages.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Jason (Carlena) Wallace of Fabius, her sister, Jaime Hughes of Hurley, N.Y., grandchildren mentioned above and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Wallace II in 2001 and her son, Joseph Wallace III in 1992.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 from Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Wounded Warrier Project; PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org

