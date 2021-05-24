OSWEGO – Lloyd E. Gibson, 90, a resident of Oswego, New York, died on May 23, 2021 at the Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Allen) Gibson. He was a graduate of the Oswego High School and had attended the State University at Oswego. He was employed with Niagara Mohawk until he retired in 1987. Mr. Gibson served in the National Guard for ten years. He was a member of the Oswego Elk’s Lodge #271.

His most important roles in his life were being a husband, father and grandfather. Pops always made himself available to his children, grandchildren and his friends. Pops was a man of unconditional love.

Lloyd (Gib / Sandy) loved to travel with his wife across the United States and he loved Hawaii the most. He had a green thumb and loved playing cards with the neighbors.

Gib was in a bowling league. He was best known for his basketball days in high school and college.

He loved building projects all the time and enjoyed helping his son Rick with construction in his retirement.

He enjoyed the morning meetings with his buddies at McDonalds to have coffee and getting the latest Oswego News. Everyone loved his sense of humor.

Surviving are his son, Rick Gibson, daughter, Melissa Edick both of Oswego, two grandchildren, Tiffany Gibson of New Jersey, Mark Gibson of New York City, a sister, Judie (Paul) Hemmerick of North Carolina, a niece and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by his wife, Alice, daughter, Valerie and his sister, Doris Vivlemore.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

