OSWEGO – Mary Louise Baker, 78, of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the lateWilliam and Helen (Clark) Cotter. She attended St. Paul’s Academy, Oswego Catholic High School, and Cayuga Community College. She was employed by Niagara Mohawk and after 27 years she retired as the Plant Operating Clerk.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Jeffrey W. Baker. She is survived by her cherished. daughter and her family, Caroline Baker (Matthew Kovacs) and Madyn Gibbons of Fayetteville, her sister, Kathryn (Donald) Werkstell of Florida, a brother, Thomas (Mickey) Cotter of Oswego, and her son’s children, Steven Baker, and Jessica Baker of Syracuse, a daughter-in-law, Darlene Baker and special nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, especially, Mary Lou Heintz of Oswego.

An avid golfer, Mary played in several leagues through the years and was a member of the Oswego Country Club. Mary and Mary Lou were considered “the team to beat” in the Member/Guest a few years running.

Mary was a “snow-bird”, enjoying her winters in Florida. She was especially thrilled when her sister and brother also moved to the same area. She relished the daily ritual of gathering on the patio to catch up with her friends. Mary had an amazing sense of humor. Her quick wit combined with her impeccable memory and perfect timing made her storytelling seem effortless. Her delivery was spot on. Those stories and her contagious laugh will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Mary’s of the

Assumption Parish and Shrine. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Monday from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parish and Shrine.