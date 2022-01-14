OSWEGO – Michelle A. Hoyt-Watkins, 55, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on January 12, 2022 at her home.

Born in Utica, New York, She was the daughter of Carole Pryor of Scriba, New York and Ronald O. Pryor. She was a graduate of Oswego High School and received degrees in Business and Accounting from Bryant and Stratton.

She was employed with the Elk’s #271 for many years. Michelle enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with her pet rats.

Surviving besides her mother are her children, Desire Watkins of Fulton, Mylek Hoyt of Oswego, a brother, Michael Hoyt of Granby, a sister, Mandy Hoyt of Florida and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...