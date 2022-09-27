OSWEGO – Patricia L. Gurney, 74, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Cooley) Cusworth and was a graduate of Yuba High School in California.

She was a Plant Engineering Secretary with Signet Armorlite in San Marcos, California, and was an avid doll maker.

Surviving are her daughter, Janeen Kallas of the state of Washington, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Gurney on July 30, 2021.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 East Utica Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

