On May 12, 2021, Richard J. Sanford, better known as Ike, a loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 86 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late John and Nellie (Wooley) Sanford and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with Alcan for 30 years. Ike was an avid golfer and was a long-time member of the Oswego Country Club. He was an avid fisherman who loved to hunt.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, the former Carol Tripp, daughters, Patti Vanella of Florida, Terri ((Terry) Dopp of Redfield, his son, Michael (Francine) Sanford of Oswego, four grandchildren, Chris (Liz) Jock of Oswego, Ryan (Lily Moytka) Jock of Oswego, Jon (Courtney) Sanford of North Carolina, Sarah (Brandon) Mynhier of Tennessee, two sisters, Diane LeRoy of Oswego, Barbara Coyer of Las Vegas, Nevada, brothers- in – law, Sam (Pat)Tripp, Jim (Nancy) Tripp and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Slobe.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto. Entombment will be in All Saint’s Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204 or act.alz.org, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected] or the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Barrett Dr, Minetto, NY, 13115.

