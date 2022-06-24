OSWEGO – Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School.

He was employed with Pathfinder Bank for many years and loved to go camping.

Surviving besides his mother are his sisters, Elaine (Alan) McKeen of Liverpool, and Vicki Nelson of Oswego, three nieces, three great-nieces, four great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

