OSWEGO – Albert G. Lupton, 82, of Oswego, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 with his wife and daughter by his side.

He worked as a machinist for Associated Springs Barnes Group and retired after 43 years. Al was predeceased by his brothers, Buzz and Leroy Lupton and sister-in-law, Cindy Lupton.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann; children, Peggy (Kevin) Snyder, Denny (Debbie) Lupton, Marty (Penny) Lupton, and Sandy; grandchildren, Danny (Mary) Snyder, Donnie (Shannon) Snyder, Joanna Snyder; siblings, Kathryn Schryver, Louise (Pete) Dudley, Tom (Bev) Lupton, and Wendell Lupton; sisters-in-law, Jean Lupton and Carol Hartle; several great-grandchildren and his best friend, Bill Tice.

In respect to Al’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Al said, “If people didn’t see him while he was alive, he’s not going to pay for them to see him when he’s dead.”

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related