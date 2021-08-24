OSWEGO – Alberta “Sue” R. Zimmerman, 82, of Oswego, New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital on Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, joining her husband of 63 years, Albert Zimmerman.

Born November 18, 1938, in Nyack, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Esther Posenato.

Sue was a devoted housewife and stay-at-home mom for many years, and then taught Pre-Kindergarten children at St. Ann’s School for several years. After retiring, she moved to the Oswego area with her family.

Sue loved fishing, camping, crocheting, cooking, cooking shows, and enjoyed a scratch-off or two from time to time. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Jeanine (John) Andryuk and Albert (Stephanie) Zimmerman. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who loved her.

There will be no funeral services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

