FULTON, NY – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Alfred “Sonny” Allen, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who departed this world at the age of 88 on July 18, 2023.

Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Donna “Galusha” Allen, with whom he shared a long life of love and happiness, his nine brothers and sisters, and his son-in-law, Mark Garrow.

Left to cherish his memory are his five children: Gail, Lynne (Bob), Sue (Paul), Scott (Corrine), and Carmen (Rick), twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and loving companion Grace.

Born in Fulton, Sonny dedicated many years of his life to the Fulton City School District, where he served in various capacities, culminating his career as an administrator. He found joy in spending his leisure time on the greens of the Oswego County Club and spending time with his family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who have supported them during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your charity of choice.

