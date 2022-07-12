OSWEGO – Alfred W. Warren, age 76, of Oswego, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred J. and Hazel L. Warren; and sister, Kathy Heipel Ouderkirk of Fulton.

He is survived by his sisters, Helen MacDonald of Fulton, NY and Beverly Suarez of Valley Springs, CA.

He retired from Nestle Co. after 29 years of service. He resided at St. Luke Nursing Home for many years. He was a loving son, brother, friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

A funeral service celebrating Alfred’s life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Alfred will be laid to rest following the service, in the Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent, NY.

