Anna Elaine Sims, died unexpectedly on August 28, 2022.

Anna was born December 27, 1956, in Lyons, New York, to George and Marie Sims. She graduated from Cato-Meridian High School in 1975 and later attended college at Cayuga Community. In 2017 Anna retired from Time Warner Cable.

Although Anna held several different positions, the role that she took the most seriously and held as the most important throughout her life was being an outstandingly caring and devoted mother to her beloved son Louis. Anna’s great love for her son was immensely evident down to the very end.

Anna was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 8, 1995. From that time forward, Anna experienced great joy while serving her God, Jehovah. After her retirement, Anna was fully involved in her volunteer ministry as a regular pioneer in the Fulton Congregation. She especially enjoyed participating in the public ministry using literature carts at fairs and other public venues to distribute literature, and to direct interested persons to JW.org so that they could find the Bible’s answers to life’s big questions.

In her free time, Anna appreciated the outdoors, capturing moments on her camera. She especially enjoyed birds and wildlife. Anna’s beautiful, warm smile, her easy laugh, and her ability to be everyone’s friend will be some of the things missed most.

Anna is survived by her dear son Louis; brothers, Robert (Carol), Raymond and Duane; nieces and many friends that considered her family.

Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 13 County Route 85, Fulton, New York, on September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m.. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com

