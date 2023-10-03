Athalie R. Bymaster, age 91 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Morningstar Residential Care Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Bymaster; parents, Raymond and Virgel Sibert; and siblings, Garth, Patricia, Lois, Bruce, Michael, Linda, Dawn.

Athalie is survived by her children, Bruce (Cheryl) Bymaster and Rebecca Bymaster; grandchildren, Justin (Tara) Bymaster, and Arielle (Mark) Somers; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Roberta, Jenny and Joe; several nieces and nephews.

Athalie enjoyed needle pointing and reading. She was a longtime member of the Fulton historical society and Oswego County Shakespeare Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family when she could. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Athalie’s name may be made to Massachusetts Eye and Ear in support of NIDCD National Temporal Bone Registry. Gifts can be made online at https://www.masseyeandear.org/makeagift or mailed to the Mass. Eye and Ear c/o Development Office, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Adnah Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

