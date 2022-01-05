FULTON – August J. Calderone, Jr., 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

He was born in 1960, in Brooklyn, NY, a son to the late Augustino and Rose Ferraro Calderone, Sr.

Augie is survived by fiancé, Adria Tarbell; two sons, Rafael Maldonado and Joey Calderone; two grandchildren, Austin and Aurora; one brother, Philip Gaulin; one sister, Cecilia Aliberti as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Augie’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

“Going through my second, or this my third childhood? Born with a smirk. Smartass for life.” He was the legend of Palenville, New York.

