LIVERPOOL, NY – Becky Baldwin, 44, of Liverpool, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Oswego Hospital.

She was the daughter of Kevin Baldwin and Debra French. Becky graduated from Hannibal High School in 1995 then received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from SUNY Oswego. She was the co-owner/operator of Face First Creative, a marketing company in Liverpool.

Becky enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, playing golf and watching the NY Jets and Syracuse sports. She especially loved her children and her cats, Luca and Riley, watching live music but mostly when her son Dylan performs. Becky will always be remembered for her warm heart, sparkling smile and the positive lasting effect she left on everyone.

She was predeceased by her father, Kevin; her grandfathers, Theodore Baldwin and Francis P. Kehoe; her grandmothers, Betty Kehoe and Louise Baldwin.

Surviving are her children, Jacob Harrington and Dylan Spadaro; mother, Debra (Rob) French; sister, Kelly Baldwin; brother, Gary (Kate) Guernsey; nieces, Nicole, Kristen and Taylor; her loving companion, Corey Paige.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/ in her memory.

A livestream of the service will be available to view on the Foster Funeral Home Facebook page.

