FULTON – Bertha M. Carpenter, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1960, in Oswego, New York, a daughter to the late Ward Hall, Sr. and Leona Towle. Bertha enjoyed many things in life but above all she always wanted to spend as much time as she could her with grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Edward Carpenter and brother, Ward Hall, Jr.

She is survived by her five children, David Carpenter, Brandon (Courtney Johns) Carpenter, Tammy Holly, Joelle Vivlemore and Annie DeGregorio; seven grandchildren, Autumn Rose Carpenter, Nicholas Clark, Selia Clark, Kevin (Michelle) Gilespie, Norman Gilespie, Brenda Gilespie and Cathy Judware; one brother, Rowland (Cindy) Towle; six sisters, Diane Phillips, Simone Lang Lois Ratley, Carol Stage, Melonie Smith, Irene (Joe) Skilinskis and Sandy Canfield; five nieces, Emily Bean, Elizabeth Bean, Cassandra (James) Boonamnuaysuk, Ashley Pyne and Jennifer Pyne and three nephews, Josh Pillips, Jeremiah Phillips and Austin Pyne.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Face coverings will be required.

