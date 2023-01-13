MEXICO, NY – Beryl Young Dusharm, 90, of Mexico passed away on January 9, 2023 with her daughter Lisa by her side. She was born to the late Frederick and Mary Barton Young in Boston, Lincolnshire, England.

Beryl met her husband, Dale, who was stationed in England while serving in the U.S. Air Force. In 1959, she and Dale moved to the U.S., settling in Oswego County.

She worked as a secretary for SUNY Oswego from 1981, until her retirement in 1995. This was a position well suited for her, as she was very sociable and a true “people person” with a great British sense of humor. She was an active member of the Palermo United Methodist Church. Beryl was also an avid reader and a devoted SU Basketball fan.

In addition to her parents, Beryl was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dale Dusharm, and her brother, Jack Young.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Lorraine Gaile, Lisa (John) DeLapp and Stephen (Kim) Dusharm; grandchildren, Ashley Mack, Cameron Mack, Audrey DeLapp, Lauren DeLapp and step-grandchildren Sarah Wilson, Lisa Barbera, Ashley Barbur and Karen Ahart, and Beryl’s best and dear friend, Ginger Westcott.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a memorial service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069. Burial will follow in Vermillion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Beryl’s memory may be made to: Kennedy’s Disease Association (www.kennedysdisease.org) and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).

