FAIR HAVEN, NY – Betty Garner Roberts, 65, of Fair Haven, was called home by Our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

She was born in 1956, in Oswego, New York, a daughter to the late Charles and Georgia Garner.

Betty’s interest included spending time with her loving children and grandchildren and spending time with her loving sister, Marylou and niece Jenny and family, brothers, Dave and Bill and families and many friends. She also enjoyed spending time with flower garden and vegetable garden.

She was predeceased by her parents and five siblings, Charles “Rink” Garner, Lois Garner, Peggy Garner Wheeler, Bruce Garner and Michael J. Garner, Sr.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Dan Roberts of Fair Haven; daughter, Danielle (Tony Gee) Roberts Gee of Florida; two loving grandchildren, Mattingly and Greyson of Florida; four siblings, John (Kathleen) Garner of North Carolina, Marylou Gage of Hannibal, David Garner of Sterling and Bill Garner of Texas as well as several nieces and nephews.

In Betty’s name please donate to Fair Haven Fire Department, Breast Cancer Society, American Diabetes Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory.

There will be a celebration of Betty’s life at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

