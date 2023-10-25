FULTON – October 22, 2023, Cedric “Ced” Burhans Hall, 93, passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born in North Volney, NY, on February 25, 1930, to his late parents, Ella Mable (Allen) and Clinton Herbert Hall, he was the 13th of 15 children.

Ced was in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1954 in Heidelbronn, Germany serving in the U.S. Army. He joined the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation just one month after its inception in 1948. Ced served as Fire Chief for 17 years and was a life member. In 2008 while his grandson Edward Welding was chief, he and New York State awarded Cedric with honors for 60 years of active service and dedication to his community.

Ced was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen, spending much of his time ar McKeever. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and traveling. Ced was a wagon master for the Good Sam’s Club.

Cederic was a carpenter by trade for Local 747. He built many dams, worked heavy highway and was know for his expertise of dynamiting. He retired as a foreman in 1991.

He was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Florence “Pal” Jessop; his second wife, Judith Wirth, along with eight brothers and six sisters.

Ced is survived by his children, Janine “Weaner” Weldin (Charles Borrow), Danny Hall (Debbie Daniels), Kevin (Robin) Hall, all of Fulton and Aimeé (RJ) Abo of Maui, Hawaii; stepchildren, William (Lisa) Wirth of Orlando, Florida, Karl (Jenn) Wirth and Beth-Ann (Dave) Hall all of Fulton; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews whom adored him.

Calling hours are 11:00am – 1:00 pm, Monday, October 30, 2023 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069, with a memorial service to immediately follow. Burial will follow in North Volney Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to: The Beckwith Family Type Adult Home, 4996 Wingate Rd., Liverpool, NY 13088 or Make-A-Wish-Foundation, 5005 Campus Wood Drive, East Syracuse, New York 13057.

