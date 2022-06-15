FULTON – Christopher L. Quintanilla, age 57 of Fulton, New York, formerly of Denver, Colorado, lost his courageous battle with COPD at his home in Fulton surrounded by very dear friends.

Christopher was the son of Darlene Quintanilla and Edward Martinez of Denver, CO. He is survived by his four children, Angelica Quintanilla, Kayla Quintanilla, Jazmine Quintanilla, and Christopher Jr. all of Colorado; three brothers, Leroy, Keith and Danny; special friend, Dorothy Adams and a host of relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Darlene, and a brother. Donations may be made in Christopher’s name to Shriners Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Flowers, and condolences may be sent to family and friends.

Christopher loved to travel, spend time with family and friends and was a major Fan of the Denver Broncos football team. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.

A graveside service celebrating Christopher’s life will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

