FULTON – Craig Seeley, 72, of Fulton, passed away at home on Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, he was a son to the late Lewis and Patricia (Bill) Seeley. Craig served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked as a machine operator for Rollway Bearing for 24 years, then as a meat cutter for his friends, John and Cindy at Sikes Meat Processing for 18 years.

Craig was an avid fisherman. He belonged to the Port City Bass Masters and competed in several tournaments. Craig placed 2nd in the NY Bass Federation’s CTC Tournament, and he still holds the record with a 7.99 lb. Largemouth Bass at Cayuga Lake.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Lynda “Lynn” (McGregor) Seeley; twins, Kimberly (Joseph) Schleicher and Timothy (Laura) Seeley; three grandchildren, Mikaela and Trevor Schleicher, and Kassidee Seeley; four great- grandchildren, Gwen, Josslyn, Myka and Liam; adopted daughter, Ginger Bieganowski and adopted grandson, Tyler; 9 siblings, Lewis (Sue), Paul (Shirley), William (Cathy), Larry (Leslie), Melanie (Bill), Michael (MaryAnn), Sherry (Roger), Scott, Tammie (Mark); fishing buddy, Don Quonce and many nieces and nephews.

In respect to Craig’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family with hold a private burial at Roosevelt Cemetery at their convenience.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of CNY https://www.hospicecny.org/support-hospice/ in Craig’s memory. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

