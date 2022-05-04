FULTON – David I. Dashnau, age 50 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a long battle with diabetes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Kathryn Dashnau; daughter, Autumn Dashnau; mother, Debra Hollenbeck; brother, Jason Dashnau, several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

David loved to hunt, fish and trap. He loved to spend time with his wife and hound dogs. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

As per David’s request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

