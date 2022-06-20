OSWEGO – David L. Stevens, 50, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022.

He was born in 1972, in Oswego. Dave above all was a hard-working man and would help anyone out. He was last employed with East Coast Seal Coat out of Oswego.

Dave was predeceased by his brother, Carl Carpenter, Jr.

He is survived by his four children, Samuel (Hailey) Michaud, Rosemary, Ryan and Ryder Stevens; step-daughter, Katie (Mark Bailey) Leary; fiancé, Cynthia Smith; parents, Mary and James Stevens; birth father, Carl Carpenter; four siblings, Julie Carpenter, Cheryl (Scott) Druce, Larry Carpenter and Ashley Buckingham; seven grandchildren, Mason, Aidan, Madison, Carter, Mason, Mary and Mya as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samuel Michaud, 147 Pople Ridge Road, Mexico, NY 13114, for an account for his children.

