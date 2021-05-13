HANNIBAL, NY – David R. Lamica, age 32 of Hannibal, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 10, 2021.

David enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his baby girl, Danika. He was an avid Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching all their games. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his father, Hayden Lamica.

David is survived by his loving mother, Evelyn Lamica; daughter, Danika Lamica; brother, Darin (Kristine Kellogg) Lamica; grandparents, Bob and Marie Vermette; and a host of extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service celebrating David’s life to follow at 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, NY 13074.

NYS occupancy limits will be observed and face masks are required.

