HANNIBAL, NY – David W. Cook, age 71 of Hannibal, New York, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at home.

Born on September 28, 1950, in Syracuse, New York, to the late Kenneth and Marguerite Cook.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Dawn Provost.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathleen S. (Brown) Cook; Two children, David (Susan) Cook Jr. and Dan (Jennifer) Cook; Siblings, Kenneth H. (Alexa) Cook, Sherry Ingison, Beverly Emry, and Brenda (Nicholas) Digennaro; Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

David proudly served in the US Navy. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon with sharing of memories to follow at noon at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY with full military honors.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

