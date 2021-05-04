VOLNEY, NY – David W. Kelly, age 63 of Volney, New York, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at home with his family by his side, after a long illness.

David proudly served as a Junior Deacon at Bristol Hill UCC for many years as well as a greeter and bell ringer. He was very patriotic and could always been seen waving the American flag high and proud. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, walking with his dog in the woods, taking photos, enjoyed family gatherings and was an avid bowler. David was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Loranah Morrison Kelly.

David is survived by his loving sisters, Sue (James) Hinman of Volney, NY and Merry-Beth (Bruce) Hopkins of Oriskany Falls, NY; nephews, Dexter (Raina) Hinman, Andrew (Emily) Hinman, and Justin (Vanessa) Hopkins; and niece, Melissa Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to the Arc of Oswego County, 7 Morrill Pl, Fulton, NY 13069 or the Bristol Hill UCC, 3199 NY-3, Fulton, NY 13069.

A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 11 am to 12 pm with funeral service to follow at 12pm at Bristol Hill UCC, Fulton, NY. Burial will follow in the Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Masks are required for attendance and COVID restrictions will be in place. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

