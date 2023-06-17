PALERMO, NY – David W. Munson, 85, of Palermo, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Born in Oneonta, he was a son to the late Paul and Dorothy (Otto) Munson.

Dave worked as a Pressman for Morrill Press in Fulton, retiring after 30 years. He loved cars, boats, and anything with a motor. In his younger years, Dave won many drag racing trophies.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen Kelly; three children, Lori Eno, David P., and Daniel Munson; three grandchildren, Jason (Erica) Schipper, Joshua Schipper, and Sara Eno; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Jacob Schipper; a sister, Marilyn E. (James) Boyea; a niece, Jennifer Boyea and nephew, Terry LeRoy; and several cousins and extended family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CPU at St. Joseph’s Hospital for their compassionate care.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow at 2 pm. Burial will be in Minetto Union Cemetery.

