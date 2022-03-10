HANNIBAL, NY – Donald T. Gonyea, 78, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the VA Medical Center.

A native of Syracuse, New York, Mr. Gonyea resided in the Hannibal area for many years. Don was a veteran, having served from 1962 until his retirement from the Navy in 1983. He was as a heavy equipment mechanic at various companies in the area.

Don was a member of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club and helped provide safety communications for various events locally. He worked as a photographer for the Valley News and enjoyed spending his time photographing wildlife. Don especially loved bicycle touring with his wife, Patricia, including a 42-day coast-to-coast trip.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Walter Lawrence Gonyea and Hilda Grace (Stickle) Gonyea, a brother, Walter Lawrence Gonyea, Jr., and his sister, Joanne Galka.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Patricia (Longley) Gonyea of Hannibal, his brother in law, Bernard Galka of Oswego, four step-sons, two nieces, a nephew and their families.

There are no calling hours or services. In respect to Don’s wishes, there will be a burial at sea.

Contributions may be made to the Sterling Valley Community Church Mission Fund, 15099 Sterling Valley Road, Sterling, NY 13156, in Don’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

