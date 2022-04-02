OSWEGO – God broke our hearts to show he only takes the best. The world lost a beautiful soul, Dorothy Austin, age 69 of Oswego, New York, who passed after a brief illness on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She is survived by her daughters, Ginger (Derek) Lyons, Stacey (Kyle) Reuter, Aleta (Ryan) Alelunas; son, Tony (Amber) Alelunas; Grandchildren, Kennedy, Teagan, Lincoln and Harper; Sister, Georgette (Jose) Gannon of NJ; and her faithful companion, Muffin.

Dorothy was predeceased by the love of her life, Anthony Alelunas.

She loved movies, dancing, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

A private ceremony celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

