Dwight T. Reed

PHOENIX, NY – Dwight T. “Tommy” Reed, 62, of Phoenix, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Born in Oswego, he was a son to the late Dwight A. and Alice (Whalen) Reed.

He was a graduate of Fulton High School then went on to receive his bachelor’s from SUNY Oswego then received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Northeast College of Health Sciences in Seneca Falls. Before college, he worked as an operator in the paper mill for 16 years at Sealright. Once he completed his doctorate, he worked as a chiropractor in Phoenix for several years. Most recently, he was working as a mechanic for Novelis.

Dwight loved sweets, gambling at casinos, building and remodeling houses, racing, and riding around on his ATVs with his kids. He was predeceased by his brother, Dan and his sister, Trudy.

He leaves behind his significant other of 18 years, Beverly; two sons, Thomas and Michael; 9 grandchildren and brother, Randy.

Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m. on August 11 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

