FULTON – Edith D. Brant-Burdekin, 56, of Fulton passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at home after a long illness.

Born in Fulton, she was a daughter to the late Kenneth Brant and Florence Rogers. Edith worked as an OR nurse at St. Joe’s Medical Center.

She is predeceased by her brother, Warren Brant and his wife, Olive; brother, Joseph Brant and his wife Edith and mother-in-law, Daurice Burdekin.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Todd Burdekin; her daughter, Jamie Burdekin; three sisters, Cheryl “Sue” (Michael) Snyder, Margaret Anderson, and Marguerite Tetro; two brothers, Russell (Joan) Brant, Albert (Linda) Brant; her best friend, Candy Bartlett; father-in-law, James Burdekin; brother-in-law, Gary (Sherry) Burdekin; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Eric Grant) Burns and Amy LeBlanc and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1-3 pm on Saturday, March 20 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery in the spring.

