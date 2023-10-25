FULTON – October 24, 2023, Edith P. Cordone, 90, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at St. Luke’s nursing home. Born on February 7, 1933, in Little Falls, NY, she was a daughter to the late George and Jane (Sterzinar) LaQue. During her youth, Edith was a member of the 4H club and high school chorus. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, John D. “Jack” Cordone on June 7, 1952. She received an associate degree in food service management from Cobleskill Technological College in 1953 and worked as the manager for the Fulton City School Lunch Program until her retirement in 1998.

Edith was a faithful communicant, choir member and usher at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Fulton. She was a past member of the Fulton BPOE 830 and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid donor to the SPCA and loved her dogs, Katie, Chloe, and Duchess. Edith enjoyed bowling, playing piano, cooking large holiday dinners for her family and her annual vacations to New Smyrna and St. Augustine, FL. But most of all, she loved her family with all her heart and faith.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack in 1985 and her daughter, Pamela Jean in 2021.

Surviving are her five children, Don (Sherri) Cordone, Paula (Steven) Distin, David Cordone, John (Susan) Cordone, and Joel (Shannon) Cordone; her brother, Paul (Jan) LaQue; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nursing staff of the first floor “B” wing at St. Luke’s nursing home, Oswego, NY for their devoted care of our loving mother during her stay.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 28th at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to follow. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edith’s memory to the All Saints Episcopal Church (Memorial Fund), PO Box 542, Fulton, NY 13069.

