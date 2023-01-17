FULTON – Edna L. Gorman, 88, of Fulton, passed away on January 14, 2023 at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego.

She had worked many years for Key Bank in Fulton, from which she retired holding the position of head teller.

Edna, along with her late husband, enjoyed antique cars. She was a very active member of the Pathfinder Antique Auto Club and Country Cruisers Car Club, where she would participate with her beloved 1956 Oldsmobile Rocket 88, never missing the opportunity to attend a car show or driving it in a parade.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Vernon Gorman in 2008, and a son, Kevin Gorman in 2019.

Edna will be greatly missed by her children, Melissa (Tim) Harris and Gary (Fran) Gorman; nine grandchildren, Michael, Scott, Kristin, Kevin II, Shannon, Tiffany, Dylan, Kelly and Emily; 15 great-grandchildren, Kenny, Christopher, Chase, Peyton, Korbin, Dominic, Olyvia, Marissa, Aubree, Beau, Alasia, Alizaya, Bear, Joey, Caleb and Benjamin; three great great-grandchildren, Aisala, Brady and Zachary; sister, Virginia Simmons and several nieces.

Calling hours are Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions in Edna’s memory may be made to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or the Make A-Wish-Foundation (www.wish.org)

