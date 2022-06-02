FULTON – Elizabeth Kellogg, 86, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a long illness.

Born on May 21, 1936, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Regina and Alfred Mull. Elizabeth served 18 years in the military, two years in the Air Force and 16 years in the Navy National Guard, where she received many commendations that rose her up through the ranks to become Chief. Her biggest accomplishments in her life were here children.

She was predeceased by her son, Ted Kellogg and her brothers, Jim and Spike Fife.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (William) VanNordstrand; son, Paul Kellogg; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Kellogg; several grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In respect to her wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ in Elizabeth’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

